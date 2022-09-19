HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesC6 vs Accelero R14

Hero Lectro C6 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Hero Lectro C6 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of C6 up to 25 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
C6 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C6 Accelero r14
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 34,999₹ 49,731
Range25 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹34,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Kerb Weight
70 kg86 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Additional Features
4 different modes- Pedal, Cruise, Pedalec & Throttle-
Display
LEDYes
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,03253,003
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99949,731
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0333,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8171,139

