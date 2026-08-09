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Hero Lectro C5X vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Hero Lectro C5X or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
C5X vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5x Ego li
BrandHero LectroUjaas Energy
Price₹ 41,999₹ 53,880
Range30 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.21 kWh1.5 kWh
Charging Time3-4 Hours3-4 Hours

Filters
C5X
Hero Lectro C5X
STD
₹41,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Lectro C5X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.10-27.5,Rear :-2.10-27.5Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
30 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
Single Speed-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Suspension with 80mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LED DisplayYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.21 kWh1.5 kWh
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,14657,220
Ex-Showroom Price
41,99953,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,1473,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9701,229

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