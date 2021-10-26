HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesC5X vs Scooty Zest

Hero Lectro C5X vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Hero Lectro C5X or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

C5X vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5x Scooty zest
BrandHero LectroTVS
Price₹ 38,999₹ 58,460
Range30 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs-

Filters
C5X
Hero Lectro C5X
STD
₹38,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,66975,617
Ex-Showroom Price
38,99962,980
RTO
1,5595,604
Insurance
1,1115,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8951,625

Scooty Zest Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic70,838 - 82,738**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Pleasure Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Scooty Pep Plus

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS Scooty is one of the most popular scooters in India.
    TVS Scooty breaches 50 lakh unit sales milestone
    26 Oct 2021
    Scooty Pep Plus boasts a very sleek and lightweight design and is primarily aimed at female riders.
    TVS Scooty Pep Plus limited edition launched exclusively in this state
    12 Jan 2021
    TVS Jupiter ZX Disc
    Festive season offers for TVS Jupiter, Pep Plus, Zest 110 scooters announced
    28 Oct 2020
    Representational image of Hero Pleasure Plus 110 BS 6 scooter.
    Top scooters to consider in India for best mileage
    29 Sept 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     