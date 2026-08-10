In 2026 Hero Lectro C5X or Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Sport in 3 colours.
C5X vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5x
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 41,999
|₹ 40,000
|Range
|30 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.21 kWh
|40 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-