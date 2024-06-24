HT Auto

Hero Lectro C5X vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Hero Lectro C5X or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
C5X vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5x Qv60
BrandHero LectroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 38,999₹ 54,625
Range30 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs6-8 Hrs.

C5X
Hero Lectro C5X
STD
₹38,999*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, Chain - 1.27 cm x 0.317 cm, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Chain Wheel - Rugged 40Tx170MM Steel Crank, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy-
Display
LED Display-
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,66958,350
Ex-Showroom Price
38,99954,625
RTO
1,5590
Insurance
1,1113,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8951,254

