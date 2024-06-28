In 2024 Hero Lectro C5X or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
C5X vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5x
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 38,999
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|30 km/charge
|54 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs
|3-4 Hrs.