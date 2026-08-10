In 2026 Hero Lectro C5X or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at Rs. 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60.0. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.
C5X vs Super Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5x
|Super
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 41,999
|₹ 29,500
|Range
|30 km/charge
|60.0
|Battery Capacity
|0.21 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-