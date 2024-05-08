HT Auto

Hero Lectro C5X vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2024 Hero Lectro C5X or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
C5X vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5x S1
BrandHero LectroiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 38,999₹ 54,999
Range30 km/charge55-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs6.2 Hrs.

Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.8 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Tyre Type
Tube-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs6.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, Chain - 1.27 cm x 0.317 cm, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Chain Wheel - Rugged 40Tx170MM Steel Crank, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight AlloyBattery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l
Display
LED DisplayYes
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,66958,446
Ex-Showroom Price
38,99954,999
RTO
1,5590
Insurance
1,1113,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8951,256

