In 2024 Hero Lectro C5X or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of C5X up to 30 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, Chain - 1.27 cm x 0.317
cm, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Chain Wheel - Rugged 40Tx170MM Steel
Crank, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger,
Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side
stand - Chain stay mounted, Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay
mounted, Side stand, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy
Battery Charger Type - Wall Outlet, Battery Charger Capacity - 5 A, USB
Port Mobile Charging - 5V , 1A, Boot Space - 18 l