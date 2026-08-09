In 2026 Hero Lectro C5X or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
C5X vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5x
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 41,999
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|30 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|0.21 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-