In 2024 Hero Lectro C5i or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of C5i up to 30 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.