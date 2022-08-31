In 2024 Hero Lectro C5i or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro C5i or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of C5i up to 30 km/charge and the Clix 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less