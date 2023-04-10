Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesC5 vs VEV 01

Hero Lectro C5 vs Velev Motors VEV 01

In 2024 Hero Lectro C5 or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
C5
Hero Lectro C5
STD
₹24,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VEV 01
Velev Motors VEV 01
STD
₹32,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,99932,500
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99932,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
537698

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Citroen mid-size SUV, potential rival to Hyundai Creta, to premiere on April 27
    10 Apr 2023
    Citroen E-C3 is the electric version of the C3 that was launched in the country in June of 2022.
    Citroen E-C3 electric car first impression review: No-frill battery power
    21 Jan 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    Citroen C3 small SUV is the best-selling car from the French carmaker which made its India debut with C5 Aircross SUV two years ago.
    C3, C5 Aircross to become costlier as Citroen decides to hike prices soon
    9 Dec 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    French auto major Citroën is all set to debut in India with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV.
    Citroën C5 Aircross SUV: First look
    5 Feb 2021
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     