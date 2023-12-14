In 2024 Hero Lectro C4 or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Lectro C4 or Hero Lectro Clix choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C4 Price starts at 23,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix Price starts at 28,999 (last recorded price). The range of C4 up to 30 km/charge and the Clix has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C4 in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Clix in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less