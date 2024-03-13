In 2026 Hero Lectro C3i or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Lectro C3i Price starts at Rs. 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero Lectro offers the C3i in 2 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. C3i has a range of up to 30 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
C3i vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3i
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 29,999
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|30 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-