In 2024 Hero Lectro C3i or Hero Lectro C8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C3i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8 Price starts at 32,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of C3i up to 30 km/charge and the C8 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C3i in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the C8 in 2 colours.