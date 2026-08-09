hamburger icon

Hero Lectro C3i vs Hero Lectro C5X

In 2026 Hero Lectro C3i or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C3i Price starts at Rs. 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of C3i up to 30 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C3i in 2 colours.
C3i vs C5X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3i C5x
BrandHero LectroHero Lectro
Price₹ 29,999₹ 41,999
Range30 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity-0.21 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
C3i
Hero Lectro C3i
STD
₹29,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C5X
Hero Lectro C5X
STD
₹41,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Lectro C3i Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Pandle View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
V BrakeDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Chassis
Alloy (6061) 41 cm (16”) Unisex Frame, City Commuting bike & comfort Geometry with Internal battery system & brake cable routing-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Suspension Spur M-Class 26” 60mm travel with Preload BlackSuspension with 80mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Battery Capacity
36 V, 5.8 Ah0.21 kWh
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,99945,146
Ex-Showroom Price
29,99941,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,147
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
644970

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers