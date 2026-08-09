In 2026 Hero Lectro C3i or Hero Lectro C1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C3i Price starts at Rs. 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C1 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (last recorded price). The range of C3i up to 30 km/charge and the C1 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C3i in 2 colours.
C3i vs C1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3i
|C1
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 29,999
|₹ 32,999
|Range
|30 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.