Hero Lectro C3 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C3 Price starts at 23,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at 31,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of C3 up to 30 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C3 in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours.