In 2024 Hero Lectro C3 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C3 Price starts at 23,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Super Price starts at 29,500 (last recorded price). The range of C3 up to 30 km/charge and the Super has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C3 in 2 colours. Komaki offers the Super in 2 colours.