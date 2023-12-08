Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Lectro C3 vs Hero Lectro C6

In 2024 Hero Lectro C3 or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
C3
Hero Lectro C3
STD
₹23,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C6
Hero Lectro C6
STD
₹24,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,99924,999
Ex-Showroom Price
23,99924,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
515537

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
    Citroen announces ‘Care Festival’ with offers for festive season
    21 Oct 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    The 4.0-litre engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and offers Mercedes' 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The C63 E Performance is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.
    Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance: First Look
    22 Sept 2022
    View all
     