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Hero Electric Photon vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Electric Photon or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Photon vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Photon Fascino 125
BrandHero ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.87 kwh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Photon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
130 mm145 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg98 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
1800 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
TelescopicUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v/ 6, Regenerative BrakingSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
4 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
1.87 kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Bulb-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,33689,391
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,89177,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
4,4456,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4791,921

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Latest Car & Bike News

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