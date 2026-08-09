In 2026 Hero Electric Photon or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Photon vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Photon
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.87 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours (100%)
|-