In 2026 Hero Electric Photon or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 90 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Photon vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Photon
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|90 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.87 kwh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|5 Hours (100%)
|-