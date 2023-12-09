In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at 63,338 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours.
Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less