Hero Electric Photon or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at 58,460 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.