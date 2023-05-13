Saved Articles

Hero Electric Photon vs TVS Radeon

In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000-1400 W-
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,25871,882
Ex-Showroom Price
86,39161,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,8675,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9391,545

    Latest News

    Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
    Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
    13 May 2023
    Honda Shine 100 comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive and most-selling 100 cc commuter segment of the Indian motorcycle market, and it competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison
    21 Mar 2023
    2022 TVS Radeon
    TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
    30 Jun 2022
    Hero Electric offered several Photon electric scooters to the Ladakh Police administration.for patrolling duties. The Photon electric scooter will come with a 26 Ah battery pack. The electric scooter also offers a top speed of 45 kmph.
    Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters
    23 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     