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HomeCompare BikesPhoton vs NTORQ 125

Hero Electric Photon vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Electric Photon or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Photon vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Photon Ntorq 125
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.87 kwh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Photon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
130 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg111 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
TelescopicCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v/ 6, Regenerative Braking-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
4 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
1.87 kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Bulb-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,33697,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,89182,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
4,4456,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4792,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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