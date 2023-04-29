In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively.
Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
