In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
Photon vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Photon
|Friend
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 72,990
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.