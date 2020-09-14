HT Auto

Hero Electric Photon vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
Photon vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Photon Dost
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 72,990₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000-1400 W1.5 kW
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v * 6, Regenerative Braking-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 20 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,2581,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
86,3911,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8674,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9392,301

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Bada Dost features a first-in-segment 3-seater walkthrough cabin.
    Ashok Leyland launches ‘Bada Dost’ LCV at 7.75 lakh
    14 Sept 2020
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic electric 'Photon' (right side). Image Credit:The Vintagent
    This Royal Enfield costs more than 3 Harley-Davidson Street 750 bikes together
    6 Apr 2020
    Toyota is reportedly planning to build a fully owned Shanghai plant for EV production amid declining sales due to a price war and heavy competition from Chinese rivals.
    Toyota said to seek Shanghai plant for making Lexus EVs. Check details.
    30 Jun 2024
    Despite growing tariffs on Chinese EVs, experts predict that Chinese four wheelers will dominate the global car market by 2030 (file photo of a BYD showroom used for representational purposes.)
    China poised to dominate global auto market by 2030: Experts
    30 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    Hero Electric offered several Photon electric scooters to the Ladakh Police administration.for patrolling duties. The Photon electric scooter will come with a 26 Ah battery pack. The electric scooter also offers a top speed of 45 kmph.
    Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters
    23 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     