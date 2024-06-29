HT Auto

Hero Electric Photon vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
Photon vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Photon Smak
BrandHero ElectricSeeka
Price₹ 72,990₹ 99,911
Range60 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000-1400 W2 kW
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v * 6, Regenerative Braking-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 20 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,2581,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
86,39199,911
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8674,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9392,238

