In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
Photon vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Photon
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 72,990
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|60 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hrs.