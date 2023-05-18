Saved Articles

Hero Electric Photon vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000-1400 W250 W
Range
60 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,25858,992
Ex-Showroom Price
86,39158,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9391,267

