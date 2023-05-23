In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the Faast has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
