In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
Photon vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Photon
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 72,990
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|60 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.