In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Electric Photon or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Photon up to 60 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less