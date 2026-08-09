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Hero Electric Photon vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Hero Electric Photon or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Photon vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Photon Livo
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 81,651
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.87 kwh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Photon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1800 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp, Charge(IP 65 Fan cooled )12v/ 6, Regenerative BrakingGear position indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
4 year or 36,000 km-
Battery Capacity
1.87 kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Bulb-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,33696,039
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,89183,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
4,4456,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4792,064

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