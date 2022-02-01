Saved Articles

Hero Electric Photon vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1000-1400 W-
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Max Speed
45 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,25887,979
Ex-Showroom Price
86,39175,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
3,8676,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9391,891

