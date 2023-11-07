In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Electric Photon or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively.
Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
