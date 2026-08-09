In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Legender
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours