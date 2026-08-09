In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Gracy
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours