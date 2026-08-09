In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.