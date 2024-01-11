In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less