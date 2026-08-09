In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Optima Li vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Shiga
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
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