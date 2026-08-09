In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Optima Li vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours