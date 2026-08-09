In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Optima Li vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours