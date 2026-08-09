In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.