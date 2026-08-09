In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Max
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 68,000
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|26 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.