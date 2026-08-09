In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-