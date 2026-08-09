In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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